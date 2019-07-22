JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Hong Kong Market slides 1.37%
Business Standard

Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 33.15% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.31% to Rs 39.42 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 33.15% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 39.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 41.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales39.4241.63 -5 OPM %17.6323.42 -PBDT7.7410.05 -23 PBT5.227.43 -30 NP3.595.37 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 16:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU