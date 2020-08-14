Lambodhara Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 90.78% to Rs 4.13 croreNet loss of Lambodhara Textiles reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.78% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 44.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.1344.78 -91 OPM %46.738.53 -PBDT0.993.32 -70 PBT-0.891.57 PL NP-0.781.36 PL
