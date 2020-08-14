Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 106.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 21.74% to Rs 14.22 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 106.06% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.74% to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.14.2218.179.005.721.511.090.870.430.680.33

