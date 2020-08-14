Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 106.06% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.74% to Rs 14.22 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 106.06% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 21.74% to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales14.2218.17 -22 OPM %9.005.72 -PBDT1.511.09 39 PBT0.870.43 102 NP0.680.33 106
