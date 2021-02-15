Lancer Containers Lines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cords Cable Industries Ltd, Pokarna Ltd, Refex Industries Ltd and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 February 2021.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd tumbled 19.41% to Rs 79.5 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24808 shares in the past one month.

Cords Cable Industries Ltd crashed 10.94% to Rs 41.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13194 shares in the past one month.

Pokarna Ltd lost 10.56% to Rs 208.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24069 shares in the past one month.

Refex Industries Ltd plummeted 9.97% to Rs 95.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54628 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Partly Paidup shed 9.97% to Rs 29.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 67122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1973 shares in the past one month.

