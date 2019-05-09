Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Landmarc Leisure Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Inox Leisure Q3 profit rises nearly three-fold to Rs 36.46 cr
Inox Q3 jumps twofold to Rs 36.4 cr
Inox Leisure allots shares worth Rs 160 cr to promoter
-
Sales decline 36.19% to Rs 1.34 croreNet profit of Landmarc Leisure Corporation reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.19% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 51.14% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.342.10 -36 2.144.38 -51 OPM %28.3645.71 --105.6137.67 - PBDT0.761.09 -30 -2.271.78 PL PBT0.761.08 -30 -2.281.44 PL NP0.76-0.25 LP -2.280.11 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU