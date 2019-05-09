AXISCADES Engineering Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.44% to Rs 161.07 croreNet profit of AXISCADES Engineering Technologies reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.44% to Rs 161.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 148.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.41% to Rs 604.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 519.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales161.07148.53 8 604.34519.16 16 OPM %4.95-4.81 -1.893.39 - PBDT5.10-4.89 LP -3.1618.97 PL PBT0.25-9.35 LP -22.900.21 PL NP0.67-12.59 LP -8.13-8.25 1
