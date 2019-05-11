Kridhan Infra makes application under Section 227B of the Companies' Act

Pursuant to Regulation 30(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, Kridhan Infra announced that K.
H. Foges Pte Ltd., Singapore-based step down subsidiary of Kridhan Infra, has made an application under section 227B of the Companies Act of Singapore pursuant to the earlier filing under section 211B of the Companies Act of Singapore.
