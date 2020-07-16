Simran Farms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.59 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.93% to Rs 56.18 croreNet loss of Simran Farms reported to Rs 18.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.93% to Rs 56.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 73.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.08% to Rs 281.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 319.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales56.1873.85 -24 281.12319.74 -12 OPM %-44.822.32 --9.293.20 - PBDT-25.591.45 PL -27.068.41 PL PBT-26.060.90 PL -29.226.24 PL NP-18.590.78 PL -21.514.07 PL
