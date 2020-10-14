Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 124.53 points or 0.51% at 24315.32 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 2.12%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 2.03%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 1.38%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.77%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.05%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.54%), V I P Industries Ltd (down 1.07%), and Symphony Ltd (down 0.98%) moved lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 274.78 or 0.68% at 40350.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 95.65 points or 0.8% at 11838.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 105.58 points or 0.71% at 14782.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 30.83 points or 0.63% at 4895.62.

On BSE,599 shares were trading in green, 1154 were trading in red and 63 were unchanged.

