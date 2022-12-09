Metropolis Healthcare appoints Surendran Chemmenkotil as CEO

Surendran Chemmenkotil to join as the Chief Executive Officer of Metropolis Healthcare. He is a seasoned leader with 34 years of rich and diverse experience across consumer facing companies such as Xerox India and Bharti Airtel.

Surendran will be joining Metropolis after a robust and successful stint as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Airtel Networks, Nigeria, a leading telecommunications company in Nigeria. He comes with a vast experience across geographies, functions and businesses to his credit.

