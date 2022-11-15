Last Mile Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.97 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arcotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.47 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 112.50% in the September 2022 quarter
Uniphos Enterprises standalone net profit declines 16.72% in the September 2022 quarter
TTL Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.99 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 15.00 croreNet profit of Last Mile Enterprises reported to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales reported to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.000 0 OPM %100.070 -PBDT16.050 0 PBT16.00-0.09 LP NP11.97-0.09 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU