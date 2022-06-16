Laurus Labs Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 497.4, down 3.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.59% in last one year as compared to a 1.45% slide in NIFTY and a 14.29% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Laurus Labs Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 497.4, down 3.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.45% on the day, quoting at 15464.55. The Sensex is at 51778.25, down 1.45%.Laurus Labs Ltd has eased around 11.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12261.35, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 494.5, down 3.75% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 36.75 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

