Laurus Labs Ltd in demand

Laurus Labs Ltd is quoting at Rs 557.6, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.44% in last one year as compared to a 14.65% jump in NIFTY and a 5.51% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Laurus Labs Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 557.6, up 3.26% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 17385.45. The Sensex is at 58226.91, down 1.19%. Laurus Labs Ltd has gained around 7.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Laurus Labs Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13613.05, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 35.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

