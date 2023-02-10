Typhoon Financial Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Typhoon Financial Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.080.0637.5016.670.030.010.030.010.020.01

