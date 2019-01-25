Crown Tours standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.48% to Rs 1.50 croreNet profit of Crown Tours declined 34.48% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 18.48% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.501.84 -18 OPM %6.6714.13 -PBDT0.250.34 -26 PBT0.240.33 -27 NP0.190.29 -34
