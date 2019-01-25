Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 19.52% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech standalone net profit rises 9233.33% in the June 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 3123.08% in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 5.97% to Rs 120.94 croreNet profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 19.52% to Rs 5.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 120.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 128.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales120.94128.62 -6 OPM %7.489.20 -PBDT8.9210.96 -19 PBT8.2410.31 -20 NP5.366.66 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU