JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Jagson Airlines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 176.13 crore

Net loss of Lemon Tree Hotels reported to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 176.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 52.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 669.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 549.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales176.13150.53 17 669.44549.51 22 OPM %35.5532.13 -35.2030.71 - PBDT14.2728.57 -50 84.9899.38 -14 PBT-13.4614.25 PL -2.1845.27 PL NP-17.9232.46 PL -9.5452.88 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, May 30 2020. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU