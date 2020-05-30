Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 176.13 crore

Net loss of Lemon Tree Hotels reported to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 176.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 52.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 669.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 549.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

