Lemon Tree Hotels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.92 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lemon Tree Hotels consolidated net profit declines 2.17% in the December 2019 quarter
Lemon Tree Hotels gains on signing new hotel in Darjeeling
Lemon Tree Hotels makes international debut with its first hotel in Dubai
Lockdown has had disastrous impact on hospitality sector; govt support needed: Industry
Lemon Tree Hotels rises after Dubai foray
-
Sales rise 17.01% to Rs 176.13 croreNet loss of Lemon Tree Hotels reported to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 32.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.01% to Rs 176.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 150.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 52.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.82% to Rs 669.44 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 549.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales176.13150.53 17 669.44549.51 22 OPM %35.5532.13 -35.2030.71 - PBDT14.2728.57 -50 84.9899.38 -14 PBT-13.4614.25 PL -2.1845.27 PL NP-17.9232.46 PL -9.5452.88 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU