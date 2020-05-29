Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit declines 67.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 33.25% to Rs 1320.25 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance declined 67.41% to Rs 195.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 600.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.25% to Rs 1320.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 990.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.81% to Rs 791.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1160.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 4695.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3693.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

