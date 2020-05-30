Everest Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.11% to Rs 290.46 croreNet loss of Everest Industries reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.11% to Rs 290.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 368.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 78.13% to Rs 13.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.73% to Rs 1285.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1408.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales290.46368.18 -21 1285.411408.32 -9 OPM %0.396.59 -3.287.43 - PBDT0.7624.49 -97 44.62103.41 -57 PBT-4.9620.79 PL 20.8882.86 -75 NP-3.1814.35 PL 13.5361.86 -78
