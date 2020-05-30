Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 14.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 228.11 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 14.12% to Rs 46.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 228.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 231.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.53% to Rs 205.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 838.72 crore during the previous year ended December 2018. Sales rose 36.01% to Rs 1154.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 849.00 crore during the previous year ended December 2018.

