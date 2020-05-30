Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 14.12% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 228.11 croreNet profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 14.12% to Rs 46.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 228.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 231.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.53% to Rs 205.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 838.72 crore during the previous year ended December 2018. Sales rose 36.01% to Rs 1154.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 849.00 crore during the previous year ended December 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Dec. 2018% Var.Sales228.11231.03 -1 1154.70849.00 36 OPM %25.7521.70 -22.7217.45 - PBDT69.0067.82 2 320.53909.52 -65 PBT64.7663.50 2 299.13888.40 -66 NP46.4640.71 14 205.22838.72 -76
