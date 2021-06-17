Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd gains for third straight session

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 13400, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.91% in last one year as compared to a 55.81% jump in NIFTY and a 26.49% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13400, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 15724.15. The Sensex is at 52382.64, down 0.23%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has gained around 0.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36131.25, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3631 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6083 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 63.82 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

