Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 74.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.50% to Rs 16.68 crore

Net profit of Libas Consumer Products declined 74.60% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.50% to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales16.6829.01 -43 OPM %6.6516.51 -PBDT0.734.22 -83 PBT0.674.07 -84 NP0.953.74 -75

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:01 IST

