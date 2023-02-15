Libas Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 74.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.50% to Rs 16.68 crore

Net profit of Libas Consumer Products declined 74.60% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.50% to Rs 16.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.16.6829.016.6516.510.734.220.674.070.953.74

