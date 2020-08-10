Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 76.04% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.71% to Rs 121.19 crore

Net profit of Kalyani Steels declined 76.04% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.71% to Rs 121.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 343.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.121.19343.4511.8017.9923.0164.5111.6355.038.7736.61

