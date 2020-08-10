Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 76.04% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.71% to Rs 121.19 croreNet profit of Kalyani Steels declined 76.04% to Rs 8.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 36.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.71% to Rs 121.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 343.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales121.19343.45 -65 OPM %11.8017.99 -PBDT23.0164.51 -64 PBT11.6355.03 -79 NP8.7736.61 -76
