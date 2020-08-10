Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.64% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 783.81 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Financial Services declined 21.64% to Rs 65.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 83.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 783.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 635.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.783.81635.3949.8140.21140.66145.87105.89127.0365.0683.03

