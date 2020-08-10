Ujjivan Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 21.64% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 783.81 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Financial Services declined 21.64% to Rs 65.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 83.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 783.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 635.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales783.81635.39 23 OPM %49.8140.21 -PBDT140.66145.87 -4 PBT105.89127.03 -17 NP65.0683.03 -22
