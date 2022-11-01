Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 41.57% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.71% to Rs 112.20 croreNet profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 41.57% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 112.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales112.20127.08 -12 OPM %35.5647.51 -PBDT38.4759.49 -35 PBT31.1653.18 -41 NP23.0939.52 -42
