Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 41.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services declined 41.57% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 112.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 127.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.112.20127.0835.5647.5138.4759.4931.1653.1823.0939.52

