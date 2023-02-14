Linde India gains after Q4 PAT jumps 62% YoY to Rs 110 cr

Linde India rose 1.41% to Rs 3,515 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 62.2% to Rs 110.01 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared with Rs 67.83 crore in Q4 FY22.

During the quarter, net sales stood at Rs 697 crore, up 8.2% from Rs 644.15 crore in corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax jumped 34.2% to Rs 140.98 crore in Q4 FY23 as against Rs 105.09 in Q4 FY22.

Total expense rose 6.45% to Rs 578.37 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared with Rs 543.31 crore in Q4 FY22. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 198.48 crore(up 0.6% YoY). Employee benefit expense was at Rs 13.46 crore (down 8.4% YoY). Finance cost stood at Rs 1.11 crore (up 15.6% YoY).

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit declined 13.5% to Rs 438.81 crore despite of 18.6% jump in net sales to Rs 2,505.29 crore in CY2022 over CY2021.

Linde India, formerly BOC India, is engaged in the gases business.

