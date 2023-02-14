Ratnamani Metals gains after Q3 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 133 cr

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes rallied 3.76% to Rs 2,177.35 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 49.6% to Rs 133.32 crore on 18.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,098.71 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY23 was at Rs 178.35 crore, registering a growth of 51.5% from Rs 117.72 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses rose 13.14% YoY to Rs 927.75 crore in Q3 FY23. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 901.77 crore (up 31.32% YoY) and employee expenses stood at Rs 56.60 crore (up 34.92% YoY).

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes provides critical tubing and piping solutions to diverse range of industries & niche markets.

