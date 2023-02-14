Mirza International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

National Fertilizer Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2023.

National Fertilizer Ltd, HBL Power Systems Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 February 2023.

Mirza International Ltd spiked 13.29% to Rs 256.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77896 shares in the past one month.

National Fertilizer Ltd soared 8.36% to Rs 60.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

HBL Power Systems Ltd surged 6.80% to Rs 103.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd gained 6.00% to Rs 255.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd exploded 5.58% to Rs 345.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6611 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7021 shares in the past one month.

