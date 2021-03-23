Liquor stocks climb after Delhi lowers legal drinking age to 21

Shares of four liquor makers rose by 1.39% to 7.33% after the Delhi Government lowered the legal drinking age to 21 years.

Globus Spirits (up 7.33%), Radico Khaitan (up 4.89%), United Spirits (up 2.23%) and United Breweries (up 1.39%) advanced.

The Delhi government on Monday announced that the legal drinking age in the national capital has been lowered to 21 from the existing 25.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the Delhi government will not operate any liquor shops in the capital, adding that all shops will be run through private vendors. He also announced that no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital.

