Telecom shares slip

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 0.54 points or 0.04% at 1339.24 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Communications Ltd (down 3.11%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.54%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.28%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 0.63%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.08%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 4.97%), HFCL Ltd (up 3.38%), and Reliance Communications Ltd (up 2.76%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 224.98 or 0.45% at 49996.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 63 points or 0.43% at 14799.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 146.52 points or 0.71% at 20765.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.88 points or 0.77% at 6886.79.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1251 were trading in red and 197 were unchanged.

