Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 45935.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 571.61% to Rs 673.76 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 45935.48% to Rs 142.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 571.61% to Rs 673.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.673.76100.3223.29-0.59148.174.88142.710.31142.710.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)