JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty October futures trade at premium
Business Standard

Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 45935.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 571.61% to Rs 673.76 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 45935.48% to Rs 142.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 571.61% to Rs 673.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales673.76100.32 572 OPM %23.29-0.59 -PBDT148.174.88 2936 PBT142.710.31 45935 NP142.710.31 45935

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU