Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 45935.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 571.61% to Rs 673.76 croreNet profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 45935.48% to Rs 142.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 571.61% to Rs 673.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales673.76100.32 572 OPM %23.29-0.59 -PBDT148.174.88 2936 PBT142.710.31 45935 NP142.710.31 45935
