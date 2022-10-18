Kuantum Papers standalone net profit rises 401.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.02% to Rs 338.15 croreNet profit of Kuantum Papers rose 401.14% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.02% to Rs 338.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 200.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales338.15200.06 69 OPM %29.3819.96 -PBDT80.7624.06 236 PBT69.4812.32 464 NP52.6710.51 401
