Kuantum Papers standalone net profit rises 401.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Kuantum Papers rose 401.14% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.02% to Rs 338.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 200.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.338.15200.0629.3819.9680.7624.0669.4812.3252.6710.51

