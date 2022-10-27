Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 287.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 301.36% to Rs 29.58 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Steels Industries rose 287.18% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 301.36% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.29.587.3724.179.098.132.287.551.957.551.95

