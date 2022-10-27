JUST IN
Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 287.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 301.36% to Rs 29.58 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Steels Industries rose 287.18% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 301.36% to Rs 29.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.587.37 301 OPM %24.179.09 -PBDT8.132.28 257 PBT7.551.95 287 NP7.551.95 287

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 15:48 IST

