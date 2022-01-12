LTHE consortium secures two international offshore projects

A consortium led by L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured two offshore packages from a prestigious overseas client.

The scope of work comprises EPC for new facilities and integration with existing installations.

LTHE is currently executing several domestic and international offshore projects.

LTHE is also committed to building its regional presence in geographies that it operates by growing local skills and talent, improving procurement from local vendors, engaging commercially with local contractors on the foundation of a sustainable workload.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)