LTI launches Accelerated Migration Program for SAP customers with Amazon Web Services

Larsen & Toubro InfoTech announced an Accelerated Migration Program for customers of SAP with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As part of this program, LTI will help customers move their SAP ERP, SAP S/4HANA, and other SAP workloads from on-premise to AWS leveraging its intelligent, automated, migration acceleration platform and services.

To enable faster migration to AWS, the program offers Discovery Module, Build and Deployment Module, and Validation Module to enterprises across industry segments.

The Add-on components of the program include an SAP profiler, analyzer for SAP S/4HANA, Auto-code remediation for SAP HANA compliance, Security Module and Smart Testing module with a vast repository of test scenarios and test cases.

LTI has achieved AWS SAP Competency status which establishes LTI as an Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with certified technical proficiency and proven customer implementation success in migrating SAP environments to AWS.

The Accelerated Migration expertise reflects the highest standards of LTI's depth of knowledge in the functional and technical aspects of AWS cloud migration for SAP solutions. LTI itself is a very large and long-standing SAP customer and has migrated its internal SAP systems to AWS.

As an SAP customer, an AWS SAP Competency Partner, and global strategic services partner with SAP, LTI is positioned to be an ideal partner for any SAP customer migrating to AWS. LTI's Accelerated Migration Program for SAP solutions speedily migrates and transforms SAP-based enterprises by lowering infrastructure costs while simultaneously improving agility, customer experience, and innovation.

