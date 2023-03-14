LTI Mindtree Ltd eases for fifth straight session

LTI Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4555.7, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.55% in last one year as compared to a 2.15% rally in NIFTY and a 18.17% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

LTI Mindtree Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which LTI Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29267, down 1.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 41.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

