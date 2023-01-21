JUST IN
Varanium Cloud standalone net profit rises 108.46% in the December 2022 quarter
Luharuka Media & Infra standalone net profit declines 4.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Luharuka Media & Infra declined 4.76% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.420.41 2 OPM %76.1970.73 -PBDT0.270.28 -4 PBT0.270.28 -4 NP0.200.21 -5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

