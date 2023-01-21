Luharuka Media & Infra standalone net profit declines 4.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Luharuka Media & Infra standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Board of Sanmit Infra approves sub-division of 10-for-1
M&M, PNC Infratech, GMR Power in focus
R-Infra spurts on filing Rs 13,400 cr claim against Adani Transmission
Yogi Infra Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Luharuka Media & Infra declined 4.76% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.420.41 2 OPM %76.1970.73 -PBDT0.270.28 -4 PBT0.270.28 -4 NP0.200.21 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU