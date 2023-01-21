Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 77.85% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 20.26% to Rs 49.31 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies rose 77.85% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.26% to Rs 49.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.3161.84 -20 OPM %6.924.88 -PBDT3.503.10 13 PBT2.651.49 78 NP2.651.49 78
