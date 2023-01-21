Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 77.85% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.26% to Rs 49.31 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies rose 77.85% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.26% to Rs 49.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 61.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.49.3161.846.924.883.503.102.651.492.651.49

