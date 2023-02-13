Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 96.00 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Morepen Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Wockhardt reports consolidated net loss of Rs 189.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Wockhardt initiates Global Phase 3 Clinical Study of novel antibiotic
Wockhardt initiates Phase 3 global clinical study of its novel antibiotic WCK 5222
L&T, Wockhardt, AstraZeneca Pharma to be watched
-
Sales decline 18.15% to Rs 699.00 croreNet Loss of Wockhardt reported to Rs 96.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.15% to Rs 699.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 854.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales699.00854.00 -18 OPM %6.4413.11 -PBDT-36.0034.00 PL PBT-102.00-28.00 -264 NP-96.00-7.00 -1271
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU