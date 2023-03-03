Lupin allots 15,638 equity shares under ESOP

Lupin has allotted 15638 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 90,99, 12,842 consisting of 45,49,56,421 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

