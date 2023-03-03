JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail allots 29,136 equity shares under ESOS
Business Standard

Lupin allots 15,638 equity shares under ESOP

Capital Market 

Lupin has allotted 15638 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each.

These shares have been allotted upon exercising of options granted to the employees under Stock option plans of the Company.

In view of the above, the issued and paid-up capital of the Company has been increased to Rs 90,99, 12,842 consisting of 45,49,56,421 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU