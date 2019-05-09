Lupin firms up after inking exclusive distribution agreement with Aptissen

rose 1.71% to Rs 865.65 at 14:34 IST on BSE after the company announced exclusive distribution agreement with

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 9 May 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down 124.42 points, or 0.33% to 37,664.71.

On the BSE, 48,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 865.75 and a low of Rs 835 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 986 on 10 September 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 720.40 on 28 March 2019.

and (Aptissen) announced that they have entered into a definitive distribution agreement under which Aptissen has granted the exclusive rights to market, distribute and sell the current Aptissen products in This includes immediate rights to distribute Synolis VA for the Based on Statistics Canada, Osteoarthritis affects more than 10% of Canadians aged 15 or older.

Synolis VA (Visco-Antalgic) is the for osteoarthritis with a unique combination of Hyaluronic Acid and high concentration of Sorbitol. Synolis VA 40/80 is already approved by Health and an additional strength is currently under review.

is a Swiss company founded in 2013 as a of ANTEIS and is based in the area,

On a consolidated basis, Lupin reported net loss of Rs 151.75 crore in Q3 December 2018 as compared to net profit of Rs 221.73 crore in Q3 December 2017. Net sales rose 12.24% to Rs 4377.94 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

Lupin is an innovation led company developing and delivering a wide range of branded & generic formulations, products and APIs globally.

