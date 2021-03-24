Board of Grasim Industries approves fund raising via debt route

At meeting held on 24 March 2021The Board of Grasim Industries at its meeting held on 24 March 2021 has approved raising of funds by availing term loans (in INR or foreign currency) or by issue of debt securities including but not limited to the issuance of foreign currency denominated bonds or debentures (in INR or foreign currency) or any other securities (Securities) which may be issued in one or more tranches, in India or overseas, within the overall borrowing limit of Rs. 10,000 crore (previously approved Rs. 7,000 crore), on a private placement basis or otherwise.
