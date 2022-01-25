Lux Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Deepak Nitrite Ltd and Route Mobile Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2022.
Lux Industries Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 2808.3 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 37496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5050 shares in the past one month.
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd tumbled 13.84% to Rs 5034. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 83995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10142 shares in the past one month.
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd lost 7.67% to Rs 866.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47336 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25637 shares in the past one month.
Deepak Nitrite Ltd shed 5.80% to Rs 2227.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52177 shares in the past one month.
Route Mobile Ltd fell 5.04% to Rs 1542.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49273 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17408 shares in the past one month.
