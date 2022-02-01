M&M sells 46,804 vehicles in Jan'22

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its overall auto sales for the month of January 2022 stood at 46,804 vehicles, up 20% YoY.
The company had sold 39,149 vehicles in January last year.
The passenger vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19,964 vehicles in January 2022, down 3% YoY. Exports for the month of January 2022 increased by 25% to 2,861 vehicles as compared with the same period last year.
In the commercial vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 21,111 vehicles in January 2022 with growth of 58%.
Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, Automotive Division, M&M, We continued our growth trajectory with an overall growth of 20% in January 2022. Our Commercial Vehicles registered growth across all segments and ended the month with an overall impressive growth of 58%. We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts issue and take corrective action as appropriate.
M&M Farm Equipment Sector sold 22,682 tractors in January 2022, which is lower by 35% as compared with 34,778 tractors sold in January 2021.
Domestic sales in January 2022 were at 21,162 units as against 33,562 units during January 2021, down 37% YoY. Exports for the month stood at 1,520 units (up 25% YoY).
Hemant Sikka, president - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, On the back of good rainfall and high moisture content in the soil, rabi sowing has been very good, and this bodes very well for a bumper crop harvest. Continued Government focus on agriculture, rural infrastructure and higher cash flows with rabi harvest, will lead to positive sentiments and increase in tractor demand.
M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.
On a consolidated basis, the M&M Group's net profit before exceptional items rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 1,975 crore in Q2 September 2021. The Group's net profit after adjusting for exceptional items surged 214% YoY to Rs 1,929 crore in Q2 September 2021. Revenue rose 12% to Rs 21,470 crore during the period under review.
The scrip fell 1.66% to currently trade at Rs 870.30 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU