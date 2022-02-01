Venus Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

IFB Agro Industries Ltd, SPS Finquest Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2022.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd, SPS Finquest Ltd, Madras Fertilizers Ltd and Keynote Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2022.

Venus Remedies Ltd tumbled 6.95% to Rs 316.7 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 34683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9362 shares in the past one month.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd crashed 5.99% to Rs 672.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11384 shares in the past one month.

SPS Finquest Ltd lost 5.97% to Rs 91.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6823 shares in the past one month.

Madras Fertilizers Ltd fell 5.92% to Rs 33.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd plummeted 5.44% to Rs 94.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1842 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)