Volumes soar at Indoco Remedies Ltd counter

PNC Infratech Ltd, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Future Retail Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 February 2022.

Indoco Remedies Ltd clocked volume of 13.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.02 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87129 shares. The stock gained 4.83% to Rs.403.95. Volumes stood at 2.19 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd recorded volume of 21.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.59% to Rs.299.70. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd notched up volume of 111.37 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.97% to Rs.131.15. Volumes stood at 22.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Limited saw volume of 7.09 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.33% to Rs.4,262.00. Volumes stood at 1.79 lakh shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd saw volume of 71.77 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.38 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.75% to Rs.49.55. Volumes stood at 10.38 lakh shares in the last session.

