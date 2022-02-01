Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd, Subex Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2022.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 6.97% to Rs 292.1 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd tumbled 5.56% to Rs 57.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd crashed 5.52% to Rs 44.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd dropped 5.37% to Rs 1396.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3695 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd shed 4.66% to Rs 378.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

