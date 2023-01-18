Macrotech Developers Ltd Falls 2.87%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 1.68% over last one month compared to 3.4% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.8% drop in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 2.87% today to trade at Rs 1057.5. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.7% to quote at 3409.11. The index is down 3.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 0.89% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 0.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 14.54 % over last one year compared to the 0.1% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 1.68% over last one month compared to 3.4% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.8% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2028 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6742 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1391 on 02 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 814.85 on 26 May 2022.

