Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 vehicles

The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.

The car major has recalled a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between 8 December 2022 and 12 January 2023 to inspect and replace airbag controller (affected part), free of cost, if required in these vehicles.

The company said it suspects that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.

"Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced. Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention," the company said.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,061.5 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 475.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 47.91% to Rs 28,543.5 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, as against Rs 19,297.8 crore posted in the same period last year.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.05% to Rs 8472.95 on Tuesday, 17 January 2023.

