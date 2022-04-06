Macrotech Developers Ltd Falls 3.69%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 15.07% over last one month compared to 19.59% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 13.28% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 3.69% today to trade at Rs 1142.05. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.85% to quote at 3739.09. The index is up 19.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.95% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 1.61% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 43.46 % over last one year compared to the 21.67% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 14021 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29806 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1538.65 on 01 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 421.15 on 19 Apr 2021.

